Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490,477 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Pixelworks worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth $58,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Pixelworks by 65.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pixelworks by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pixelworks by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Debonis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 868,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,372.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,349. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXLW. TheStreet cut Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

