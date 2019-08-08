Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $72.25

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.77, but opened at $72.25. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 32,071 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $42,748,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 554,127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 907,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $19,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

