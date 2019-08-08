Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 109 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,496,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,862 shares of company stock valued at $20,129,777 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE PG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.77. The stock has a market cap of $283.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

