Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,021. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

