Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

“We believe revenue strength in the quarter was driven by continued uptake in deployments and recognition from some of the shift that took place in 1Q19. Plug reported deploying 2,000 GenDrive units in the quarter, a 70% YoY increase, and now has a total of approximately 28,000 fuel cell systems deployed in the market. GAAP and adjusted gross profit for the quarter was $10.1M or gross margin of 17.3% of revenues vs. a gross loss of $6.8M, or a gross loss margin of 29.7% in 1Q19, supported by higher revenues. We believe the higher revenue periods in 2H19 should keep gross margins in the black. However, investors should expect GAAP gross margins to fluctuate depending on the impact of provision related to warrants until a cumulative of $600M of qualified purchases have been reached with Amazon (AMZN; not rated) and Walmart (WMT; not rated).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,069. The company has a market cap of $515.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

