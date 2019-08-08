Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Point Loma Resources Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

