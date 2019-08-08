Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $19.79 on Thursday, hitting $1,195.70. 499,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,205. The stock has a market cap of $800.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,145.51. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

