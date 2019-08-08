Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

GOOG traded up $23.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,197.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,761. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,144.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

