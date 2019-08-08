PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

