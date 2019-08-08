PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. PPL also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 5,229,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,838. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

