PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.93 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.93 EPS.

PQG traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 126,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,763. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

