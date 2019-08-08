Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.70

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 20957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $5,035,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $427,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $3,534,000. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

