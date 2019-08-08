Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Premier Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

PMOIY stock remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

