Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $71.82, approximately 261 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59.

About Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.