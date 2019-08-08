Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$94.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.22.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 69,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,272. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$93.02. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$66.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.48.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$801.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.6299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$85.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,902.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,869,097.14.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.