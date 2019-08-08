President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Tuesday. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

About President Energy

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

