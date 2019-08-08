PriceSmart, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same store sales climbed 1.6% in the month of July. PriceSmart’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,129.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,545,819.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,131. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.66. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $88.65.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.96 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

