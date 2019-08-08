Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Primoris Services also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 144,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $987.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $3,518,120.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,927,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,214. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

