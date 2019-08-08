Privatix Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 48% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $989,158.00 and approximately $13,280.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00007615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00262074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.01217241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00090669 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

