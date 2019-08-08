Profile Utility Token Market Capitalization Tops $221,653.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $221,653.00 and $1,465.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002838 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00158775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000699 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003770 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043024 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

