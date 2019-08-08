Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Trading 23.5% Higher

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) shares traded up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 376,503 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 185,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Prophecy Development news, Director John Lee purchased 137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$25,381.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,804,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,553,853.78. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 231,698 shares of company stock worth $41,647.

About Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

