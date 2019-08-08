Propy (PRO) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $81,990.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00260304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.01213357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00092128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,373,486 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

