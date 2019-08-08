ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.50, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

