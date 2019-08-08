Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 10,792 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PTGX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 251,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 278,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

