Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.3% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,780,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $748,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.30. 7,518,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,150,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $873.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

