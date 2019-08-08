PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.65

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FPLPY. ValuEngine cut PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROVIDENT FINL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get PROVIDENT FINL/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $760.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.09.

PROVIDENT FINL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROVIDENT FINL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.