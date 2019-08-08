Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 771 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,764 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,525,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,014,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,170 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,891,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 728,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,713,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.