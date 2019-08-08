Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 8,670 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 463,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,421. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

