Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.