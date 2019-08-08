Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $65.03 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 4.03% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $65,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 80,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,028. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.00.

