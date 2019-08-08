Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 250,848 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,848 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 54,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

