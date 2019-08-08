Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 15,995 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,511. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

