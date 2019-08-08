PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 181,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $8,175,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,251,718 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 662,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293,495 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,150,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 566,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

