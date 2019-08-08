Pure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQU) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 21,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 23,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACQU)

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

