Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.61 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.30. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RUF.UN. CIBC lowered Pure Multi-Family REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.70 to C$7.61 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Pure Multi-Family REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.61 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

RUF.UN stock remained flat at $C$8.73 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,993. Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.72.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

