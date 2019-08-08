Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Invests $61,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 19,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,788. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

