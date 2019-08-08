Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

