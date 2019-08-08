Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 427,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,265. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

