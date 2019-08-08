Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,401 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.63.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,875. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

