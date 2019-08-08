Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 10,213 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $742,192 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.34.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

