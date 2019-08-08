Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 53,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46. Spirit MTA REIT has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

