Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $435,000 in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. Noble Financial upgraded Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Mobile Mini Inc has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

