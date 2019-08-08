Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,709,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,806 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,063,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,115,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6,254.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 527,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 519,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.70. 303,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.