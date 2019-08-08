Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 377,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,382. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

