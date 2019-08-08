Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,753 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 199,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 224,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

