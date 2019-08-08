Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.