Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Quantum stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 54,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

