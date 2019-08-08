Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) COO Sells $102,400.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) COO Chad Summe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $952.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of -0.13.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

