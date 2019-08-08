Raymond James Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has been given a C$9.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

BDT traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.09. 15,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,178. The company has a market cap of $222.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.38. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.05 and a one year high of C$8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.53.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$323.98 million. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

