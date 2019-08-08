Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 354.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 593,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

